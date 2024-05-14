Serena Williams to host The ESPYs in July

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams is returning to the sports spotlight to host The ESPYS in July. The retired 23-time major tournament winner will be the fourth woman to helm the show honoring the past year’s achievements, athletes and moments. The ESPYS will air July 11 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Russell Wilson co-hosted the 2020 show, which was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Danica Patrick was the first woman to host solo in 2018. Williams says the gig is something she’s wanted to do for as long as she can remember. She retired from tennis in 2022.

