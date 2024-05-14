There’s bird flu in US dairy cows. Raw milk drinkers aren’t deterred

Sales of raw milk appear to be on the rise, despite an outbreak of bird flu in U.S. dairy cows. Federal officials warn about the health risks of drinking raw milk at any time, but especially during this novel outbreak. Retail sales of raw cow’s milk have jumped by 26% to to 65% a week compared to the same periods last year, market research data show. Raw milk farmers say they can’t keep unpasteurized products in stock. Some people claim that raw milk has health benefits, but multiple studies show it is one of the riskiest foods people can consume.

