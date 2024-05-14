Who’s laughing? LateNighter, a digital news site about late-night TV, hopes to buck media trends

NEW YORK (AP) — The media industry is crumbling, and late-night comedy on television has less than half of the audience than it had a decade ago. So what better time to start an online news site devoted to the topic? LateNighter publisher Jed Rosenzweig is looking to buck some powerful trends, but he says there’s more interest in the topic than many people think. He started LateNighter in February. It’s already attracted some attention as a serious news source. The addition of some big names as contributors, including “The Late Shift” author Bill Carter and NPR critic Eric Deggans, added some early heft.

