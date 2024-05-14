Will AI replace doctors who read X-rays, or just make them better than ever?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As AI moves into medicine, perhaps no one has more to gain or lose than radiologists, the doctors who review medical scans for signs of cancer and other diseases. Powerful new AI tools can improve accuracy, accelerate readings and reduce workloads. But the technology is becoming so advanced that some fear it could eventually replace humans altogether. That’s led to an uneasy tension between AI developers and doctors, who must decide how much to rely on opaque algorithms that few understand. Even within the field, opinions differ on how much radiologists should be embracing the technology.

