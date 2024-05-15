As Zambia schools take on climate change, one teen is spreading the word in sign language
By TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI
Associated Press
KASAMA, Zambia (AP) — Bridget Chanda is intent on helping educate Zambia’s deaf community about climate change. As the southern African nation has suffered from more frequent extreme weather, including its current severe drought, it’s prompted the Zambian government to include more climate change education in its school curriculum. But for that to be shared with the deaf community, it’s up to people like 18-year-old Chanda to help translate. The task is more difficult because sign language doesn’t include many climate-related terms.