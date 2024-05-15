Astros starter Blanco suspended 10 games after being ejected when foreign substance found in glove

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starter Ronel Blanco has received a 10-game suspension for violating MLB’s prohibitions on foreign substances after being ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. The suspension was announced by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations. The suspension will begin Wednesday night unless Blanco appeals the penalty, which also includes an undisclosed fine. Blanco was ejected at the start of the fourth inning of the 2-1 win over Oakland after umpires found a foreign substance that first base umpire Erich Bacchus said was “the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove.”

