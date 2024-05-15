Biden challenges Trump to 2 debates but won’t participate nonpartisan commission’s debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. The Democrat suggests the two candidates could pick some dates, taking a dig at Trump’s ongoing hush money trial by noting the Republican is “free on Wednesdays,” the usual day off in the trial. Trump has repeatedly dared Biden to debate him, keeping a second podium open at rallies and claiming Biden would not be up for the task.

