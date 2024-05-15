Canadian historian Michael Ignatieff wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences

MADRID (AP) — Organizers of Spain’s Princess of Asturias Awards have awarded the prize for the social sciences to Canadian historian and writer Michael Ignatieff. The jury said Wednesday that Ignatieff’s collected works form “critical reflections on the major conflicts of our time.” His books cover a range of topics including human rights, foreign policy, and economics. The 50,000-euro or $54,000 Princess of Asturias Award is one of eight prizes covering areas including the arts, communication, science and sports that are handed out annually by the foundation. The awards ceremony presided by Spain’s Princess Leonor takes place each fall in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

