Community colleges offer clean energy training as climate-related jobs expand across America

DANVILLE, Illinois (AP) — As students across the nation consider jobs that play a role in solving the climate crisis, they’re looking for meaningful climate training. Community colleges are responding with solar and wind certificates and training for electricians who work on batteries — just a few examples of expanding jobs opportunities in a changing workforce.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and MELINA WALLING Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.