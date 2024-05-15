Community colleges offer clean energy training as climate-related jobs expand across America
By ALEXA ST. JOHN and MELINA WALLING
Associated Press
DANVILLE, Illinois (AP) — As students across the nation consider jobs that play a role in solving the climate crisis, they’re looking for meaningful climate training. Community colleges are responding with solar and wind certificates and training for electricians who work on batteries — just a few examples of expanding jobs opportunities in a changing workforce.