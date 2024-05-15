DeSantis signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser priority and bans offshore wind turbines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill making climate change a lesser priority under state law and banning offshore wind turbines near the lengthy coastline. The measure is to take effect July 1. It also would boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves. The Republican governor is casting the bill as a common-sense approach to energy policy. Critics say the measure signed by the governor ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding, and more severe storms.

