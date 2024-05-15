Family of California Navy veteran who died after officer knelt on his neck settles lawsuit for $7.5M

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes have settled with the Northern California city of Antioch for $7.5 million. Police were called to Angelo Quinto’s home in 2020 because the 30-year-old was going through a mental health crisis and needed help. After Quinto’s death, his family also pushed for reforms that led to city and state changes in how law enforcement agencies respond to people in mental distress. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto’s family sought monetary damages and alleged that Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him.

