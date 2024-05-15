Hungary will vote against U.N. resolution commemorating the 1995 genocide in Bosnia, minister says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will vote against a United Nations resolution commemorating the 1995 genocide of Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó argued it would inflame tensions in the Balkan country and the surrounding region. On Wednesday he received Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and accused the U.N. and the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina of taking steps to destabilize the country that was devastated in the 1992-1995 war. Bosnian Serbs and neighboring Serbia have strongly oppose the Srebrenica resolution, saying it would brand the Serbs as a “genocidal nation.” They are supported by Russia and China.

