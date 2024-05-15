Investigation continues into 4 electrical blackouts on ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Investigators say the electrical blackouts experienced by the container ship Dali before it left Baltimore’s port were “mechanically distinct from” those that resulted in the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge hours later. National Transportation Safety Board Jennifer Homendy said during congressional testimony Wednesday morning that two of the blackouts were related to routine maintenance in port while the other two resulted from the unexpected tripping of circuit breakers after the ship had left Baltimore. Her remarks come the day after the safety board released its preliminary report into the bridge collapse.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.