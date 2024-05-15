Port of New Orleans’ chief resigning amid praise for moves to advance new cargo terminal project

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Port of New Orleans’ president and chief executive officer has resigned to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. The port announced Tuesday that Brandy Christian will step down in mid-June. She has served in the leadership role since 2017 but the port didn’t say what her next steps would be. Christian was seen as instrumental in advancing a state-of-the-art terminal project called the Louisiana International Terminal. The multimillion-dollar project is likely to begin construction next year. The port didn’t immediately elaborate on plans for a formal search for Christian’s successor. Chief Financial Officer Ronald Wendel, Jr. will serve as the port’s interim leader.

