Rory McIlroy dealing with another distraction on eve of PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has all the momentum he could want heading into the PGA Championship as he tries to end a drought in the majors that has lasted a decade. He also has a major distraction. McIlroy is hopeful of ending a decade without a major in his return to Valhalla. But the distraction is a divorce from his wife of seven years. That petition was filed in Florida on Monday, right after he won at Quail Hollow and before flying up to Louisville for a major. McIlroy has a history of being able to separate personal life from work.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.