Senators urge $32 billion in emergency spending on AI after finishing yearlong review
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of four senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is recommending that Congress spend at least $32 billion over the next three years to develop artificial intelligence and also put safeguards around it. The group wrote in a new report released Wednesday that the U.S. needs to “harness the opportunities and address the risks” of the quickly developing technology. The group says they sometimes disagreed on the best paths forward, but that they eventually found consensus on policy recommendations included in the 33-page report because they felt that the stakes were so high.