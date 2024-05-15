State Department removes Cuba from short list of countries deemed uncooperative on counterterrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has removed Cuba from the State Department’s short list of countries deemed as not cooperating as much as they could in counterterrorism efforts. In a statement, the State Department said Blinken made his ruling Wednesday. The State Department said that Cuban and U.S. law enforcement were again working together on counterterrorism and other efforts. The State Department had cited Cuba as a “not fully cooperating country” in 2022. It said then that Cuba had refused to engage with Colombia in the extradition of wanted members of an armed group.

