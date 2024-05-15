Texas man accused of killing New Mexico women and kidnapping an infant faces federal charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man accused of fatally shooting two New Mexico women and taking one of their children is now facing a federal kidnapping charge. Alek Isaiah Collins appeared before a federal judge Tuesday in Abilene, Texas. The 26-year-old Houston man will remain in federal custody pending extradition to New Mexico. He already is facing state charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23. The women’s bodies were found May 3 in a park near Clovis, New Mexico. Authorities say Collins kidnapped Cisneros’ 10-month-old daughter. Authorities used cell phone records, surveillance video and a piece of a broken mirror from a vehicle to track down Collins.

