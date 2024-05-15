The jurors in Trump’s hush money trial are getting a front row seat to history — most of the time

A gag order. Legal wrangling over witness testimony. Angry denouncements of the judge overseeing the case. Some of the most explosive moments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have played out for most of the world to see – except for the people who are actually deciding his fate: The jury. This is by design. There are laws that carefully govern how prosecutors construct a case, rules meant to ensure that jurors’ decision on guilt or innocence isn’t affected by fights over evidence or other legal wrangling. Jurors, too, agree to a set of rules when they’re chosen for a trial.

