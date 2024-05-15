The WNBA’s challenge: How to translate the Caitlin Clark hype into sustained growth for the league

The stars have aligned for the WNBA with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese joining the ranks of A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and others. The league is getting unparalleled attention. Now the challenge for the WNBA is to translate this hype and hoopla into a movement and not just a moment in its history. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said everyone involved in the game needs to be more innovative in how players and games are marketed and promoted to take advantage of the potential tsunami for both the league and women’s sports. That means fans spending money and the WNBA making all the right moves ahead of its next media deal after the 2025 season.

