Will jurors believe Michael Cohen? Defense keys on witness’ credibility at Trump hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors’ star witness will be back in the hot seat in Donald Trump’s hush money trial as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen’s crucial testimony implicating the former president. The trial will resume Thursday in Manhattan with the defense cross-examining Cohen. His credibility could determine the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s fate in the case. He’s the last witness for prosecutors before Trump’s lawyers get a chance to put on a defense. Prosecutors are trying to prove Trump schemed to suppress a damaging story he feared would torpedo his 2016 presidential campaign, and then falsified business records to cover it up. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JAKE OFFENHARTZ, JENNIFER PELTZ and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

