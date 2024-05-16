California university president put on leave after announcing agreement with pro-Palestinian group

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) — The chancellor of the California State University system has suspended the president of its Sonoma campus for announcing an agreement with pro-Palestinian activists to pursue an academic boycott of Israeli institutions and divestment strategies. Chancellor Mildred García says the message by Sonoma State University President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee was issued without approval and was insubordination. Lee has issued an apology. He took sole responsibility for the agreement he announced Tuesday after meetings with activists who have set up a campus encampment. He said his goal was to make meaningful change and create a safe and inclusive environment, but that he did the opposite by marginalizing other members of the university community.

