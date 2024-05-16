Every WNBA team to begin using charter flights by May 21

Every WNBA team will start using charter flights to travel to games by May 21. The league is following through on plans to commit $50 million over the next two years to provide full-time charter flight service for its teams during the season. The move addresses years of player safety concerns and means the players no longer have to deal with long security lines. It comes at a time when the league’s popularity has grown to all-time highs, boosted by the arrival of Caitlin Clark and other well-known rookies like Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

By The Associated Press

