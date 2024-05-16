Lawyers discuss role classified documents may play in bribery case against US Rep Cuellar of Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys have discussed in court whether classified documents might play a role in the trial of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. The congressman and his wife are facing federal bribery and conspiracy charges over accusations he accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico. Prosecutors said at Thursday’s federal court hearing in Houston that they didn’t anticipate disclosing any classified material to the defense. But they said Cuellar could have access to such material. One of Cuellar’s attorneys said he’s unsure whether such material would play a role in his defense. Jury selection in Cuellar’s trial was set for March of next year.

