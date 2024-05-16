Man convicted of killing 4 people at ex-girlfriend’s home near Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man has been convicted of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver in 2022 a week after she was granted a court order to keep him away from her. Joseph Mario Castorena was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder after deliberation for killing three of Jessica Serrano’s relatives, as well as a man who rented an RV on the family’s property. Castorena and Serrano, who was not injured, have two children together. Police say their children were out-of-state with family at the time of the shooting. The 22-year-old was arrested in Mexico over a month after the shooting. Castorena now faces four mandatory life sentences.

