Putin focuses on trade and cultural exchanges in Harbin, China, after reaffirming ties with Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing on trade and cultural exchanges on his state visit to China that started with bonhomie in Beijing and a summit with China’s leader Xi Jinping that deepened their “no-limits” partnership as both countries face rising tensions with the West. Putin will attend the China-Russia Expo in the northeastern city of Harbin and meet with students at Harbin Institute of Technology. Harbin was once home to many Russian expatriates and retains some of these historical ties in the city’s architecture, such as the central Saint Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church. While his trip has been short on concrete proposals, Putin and Xi have made clear their ties are strong.

By HUIZHONG WU and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.