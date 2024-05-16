What to know about how much the aid from a US pier project will help Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S.-built pier is in place to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, but no one will know if the new route will work until a steady stream of deliveries begins reaching starving Palestinians. The trucks that will roll off the pier project installed Thursday will face intensified fighting, Hamas threats to target any foreign forces who “occupy” the Gaza Strip and uncertainty about whether Israeli forces will ensure access and safety for aid convoys. U.S., U.N. and aid officials caution that even if the sea route performs as hoped, it will bring in a fraction of the aid that’s needed to the embattled enclave.

