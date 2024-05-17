A man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times at a home near Phoenix, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times at a home northwest of Phoenix. The child was seriously wounded and was airlifted to a hospital after being rescued by police. Sgt. Rick Hernandez says officers went to the home in the city of Surprise on Friday morning in response to a 911 call from a woman who said she and her baby had been held captive there for several hours by the child’s father. She managed to escape and borrowed a cellphone to make the call, saying the baby was still inside. Officers entered, retrieved the child and retreated. Police said the man was believed to still be at the home, which caught fire.

