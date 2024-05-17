Skip to Content
Democratic South Carolina House member has law license suspended after forgery complaint

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A legislator in South Carolina has had his law license suspended after a former client accused him of forging his signature to reach a settlement in a lawsuit without his permission. Democratic Rep. Marvin Pendarvis cannot practice law until the state Supreme Court lifts the suspension. The order didn’t detail why the Office of Disciplinary Counsel recommended the suspension. Pendarvis has not responded publicly to the lawsuit against him by former client Adrian Lewis or the suspension of his law license. Lewis says Pendarvis offered him $75,000 from his trust fund account for clients after he complained about the settlement of his unlawful arrest lawsuit.

