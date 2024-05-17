For decades, states have taken foster children’s federal benefits. That’s starting to change

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States have for decades been using foster children’s federal Social Security benefits to help cover the costs of state services. The practice has saved states millions of dollars. But that’s beginning to change in some states under pressure from child advocates who contend it is immoral and detrimental to kids. Since 2018, at least a dozen states have taken some steps to either halt, scale back or provide greater notice of their use of children’s benefits to cover required foster care costs. Some states have enacted laws requiring those funds to instead be set aside for the child’s future needs as they transition to adulthood.

