Mayoral candidate and five other people killed in gunfire at a campaign rally in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A mayoral candidate and five other people have been killed in a shooting at campaign rally in the violence-wracked southern Mexico state of Chiapas. State prosecutors said one of those killed was a young girl, and that two other people were wounded. The mass shooting occurred late Thursday in the rural town of La Concordia, Chiapas. The area near the Guatemalan border is a major smuggling route for drugs and migrants, and Mexico’s two main drug cartels have been fighting for control of the region. Mexico’s July 2 elections have also been marred by violence, with about 20 candidates killed so far in 2024.

