Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Security video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The video obtained by CNN and aired Friday shows Combs punching and kicking Cassie, who was his girlfriend at the time. The video closely resembles the description of a 2016 incident described in a lawsuit filed by Cassie in November that alleged beatings and sexual abuse from Combs. The lawsuit was settled the following day, but several more followed from others along with a criminal sex-trafficking investigation. Representatives for Combs had no immediate comment on the footage, but he has previously denied the allegations in the lawsuits.

