Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends reinforcements for security

PARIS (AP) — There’s been slight drop in reported violence across New Caledonia Friday, a day after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory as 1,000 promised reinforcements for security services were deployed to boost security forces’ powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence. The territory’s top French official, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, announced stringent measures Friday under the state of emergency declared by President Emmanuel Macron. A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. is now in effect across the territory. French military forces have been deployed to protect ports and airports and free up police troops.

