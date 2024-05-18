Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs abuse allegations: A timeline of key events

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New video aired by CNN appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs beating his former singing protege and girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The video appears six months after Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit that set off a wave of similar cases. Ventura’s lawsuit was settled the following day. But two more women filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse from Combs about a week later. More suits followed between December and February. In March, Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by federal authorities in a criminal investigation. Combs has denied all wrongdoing and is fighting the lawsuits.

