Water, water everywhere … most is now safe to drink in an English village after parasite outbreak

LONDON (AP) — Most residents near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England were told their tap water is safe to drink again after a parasite sickened more than 45 people. South West Water on Saturday said it lifted its boil notice for most of the 17,000 homes and businesses around the Brixham area of Devon that had been affected after cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhea, was discovered earlier in the week. The outbreak is the latest example of Britain’s troubled water system. The water company says it lifted the warning after consulting with public health officials.

