After the only hospital in town closed, a North Carolina city directs its ire at politicians
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALLEN G. BREED
Associated Press
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — After one North Carolina city’s only hospital closed, residents there say they’re not only worried about their health but they’ve lost trust in politicians. Williamston, North Carolina’s struggle to reopen its only emergency room could signal trouble for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, which highlights his health care accomplishments. Biden and former President Donald Trump are fiercely competing for votes in the state, where residents of this town say they’ve lost confidence that politicians care about getting the hospital reopened. Meanwhile, county and state officials say they’re working to get the hospital reopened as a standalone emergency room.