BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan. The companies include Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems. Monday is the day of Taiwan’s presidential inauguration.

