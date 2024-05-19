Europe’s far right groups launch unofficial campaign for the European Union elections
By TERESA MEDRANO
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Europe’s far right political parties have unofficially launched their campaign for the European Union elections in Spain with strong messages against illegal migration and the bloc’s climate policy. French National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen, and Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, tried to rally voters at an event Sunday organized by Spain’s far-right Vox party in Madrid which was also attended by Argentine president, Javier Milei. They also declared their support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.