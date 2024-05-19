Helicopter carrying Iran’s president suffers a ‘hard landing,’ state TV says without further details

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suffered a “hard landing.” That’s according to an Iranian state television report Sunday, which did not immediately elaborate. Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

