John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ hits a box office nerve with $35 million debut

John Krasinski’s imaginary friends movie “IF” claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend according to studio estimates Sunday. Its $35 million North American debut was also a bit lower than some projections. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” continues to be the rare bright spot in a summer movie season that has gotten off to a bumpy start. In just 10 days, it surpassed $100 million domestically with $26 million in its second weekend. Third place went to “The Strangers—Chapter 1” with holdovers “The Fall Guy” and “Challengers” rounding out the top 5.

