Man charged with punching actor Steve Buscemi is held on $50,000 bond

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with assaulting actor Steve Buscemi is being held in New York on $50,000 in bond. Police say the actor known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in Midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. Police say they arrested a suspect Friday and the 50-year-old was arraigned Saturday. Prosecutors allege two people were punched at the time, but authorities didn’t name them. Buscemi’s publisher has said the actor was treated at a hospital for an eye injury, but was otherwise okay.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.