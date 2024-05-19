Skip to Content
AP National

Official says rescuers see helicopter that was carrying Iran’s president, others at a distance

By
Published 8:32 PM

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescuers see the helicopter that was carrying Iran’s president and other officials, an official told Iranian state television on Monday.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said rescue teams were reaching the helicopter. He said they are seeing the helicopter from some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) away.

Kolivand did not elaborate.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday. They’ve been missing for over 12 hours.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content