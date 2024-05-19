Q&A: Kevin Costner on unveiling his Western saga ‘Horizon’ at Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — A month before Kevin Costner puts the first installment of his multi-chapter Western “Horizon: An American Saga” into theaters, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project. The movie is actually two, or if Costner has his way, four. “Horizon: Chapter One,” which runs three hours, will be released by Warner Bros. in theaters June 28. “Chapter Two” follows August 16. Costner has scripts ready for parts three and four. It’s also Costner’s biggest gamble, ever. To raise the money for the $100 million-plus production, he mortgaged his seaside Santa Barbara, California, estate.

