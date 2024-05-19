The Senate filibuster is a hurdle to any national abortion bill. Democrats are campaigning on it

CHICAGO (AP) — Many Democrats campaigning for the Senate this year say they support suspending the filibuster rule to pass nationwide abortion protections. Some warn that Republicans will do the same to impose a federal abortion ban if they win control of Congress in November. But that may not be the case. Several leading Republican senators say they oppose changing the long-standing rule, even if their party retakes the chamber. The filibuster requires 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to advance most legislation. It’s been a roadblock for the party in power to push its agenda, but it also can be changed by just a simple majority vote.

