US pediatricians group reverses decades-old ban on breastfeeding for those with HIV

A top U.S. pediatricians’ group is making a sharp policy change about breastfeeding by people with HIV. The group says they can breastfeed as long as they are taking medications that effectively suppress the virus that causes AIDS. It’s a reversal in a longstanding policy from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The group made the changes on Monday, effectively overturning guidance that dated back decades. Experts say drugs used to treat HIV can reduce the risk of passing the virus to infants to less than 1%. About 5,000 people who have HIV give birth in the U.S. each year.

