What to stream this week: ‘Dune 2’ adds spice, J.Lo heads to space, Lenny Kravitz rocks

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an album by Lenny Kravitz, “South Park” mocking weight loss drugs and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” hitting the streaming service Max. Shay Mitchell, best-known from the original “Pretty Little Liars” series, hosts her own travel show on Max about seeking out beverages unique to each area, and the documentary “The Blue Angels” spotlights the daring U.S. Navy pilots who have thrilled air show audiences since 1946. Jennifer Lopez stars in the sci-fi action pic “Atlas,” while the documentary “The Beach Boys” offers never-before-seen footage and all new interviews.

