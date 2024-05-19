What we’ve learned so far in the Trump hush money trial and what to watch for as it wraps up

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony in the hush money trial of Donald Trump is set to conclude in the coming days. The New York jury in the landmark case will determine whether it ends in a mistrial, an acquittal or the first-ever felony conviction of a former American president. Jurors have heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential campaigns. Their task will be to decide whether prosecutors who’ve charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Any verdict must be unanimous. Trump’s legal team hasn’t yet called witnesses, and it’s unclear what his lawyers will do when it’s their turn to present evidence.

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

