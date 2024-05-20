2024 Essence Festival to honor Frankie Beverly’s ‘final performance’ with tribute

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers of the Essence Festival of Culture have revealed that legendary soul group Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will be recognized during this summer’s gathering with “a star-studded tribute” that will “honor their final performance.” Maze was the closing act for the New Orleans festival’s first 15 years, beginning in 1995. The group last returned to the festival in 2019. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that an Essence Fest social media video last week announcing the July 7 addition to the event’s lineup said Beverly’s long history with the festival will be celebrated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.