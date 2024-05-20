California county’s farm bureau sues over state monitoring of groundwater
HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed over California’s decision to take over monitoring groundwater use in part of the fertile San Joaquin Valley under a landmark law aimed at protecting the vital resource. The Kings County Farm Bureau and two landowners filed a lawsuit last week over a decision by the State Water Resources Control Board in April to place the Tulare Lake Subbasin on so-called probationary status. The move placed state officials in charge of tracking how much water is pumped from the ground in the region. The lawsuit says the state is going beyond its authority. A message was left for the state board.