David Ortiz is humbled by being honored in New York again; this time for post-baseball work

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Hall of Famer David Ortiz is committed to his post-career work like he was swinging a bat during his playing days. He was honored in front of New York’s state Senate last week with the team he helps run: The David Ortiz Children’s Fund. The former Red Sox star, a three-time World Series champ who frustrated Yankees fans during his career, was recognized for his prolific career and philanthropic work.

